3 months ago
France to step up security at sporting, cultural events: minister
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 3 months ago

France to step up security at sporting, cultural events: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government has given instructions to organizers of sporting and cultural events in the country on security measures after the Manchester attack, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

"We have given a certain number of instructions to the organizers of sporting and cultural events to make sure our citizens are best protected everywhere," Collomb said in a televised statement.

He added that a government note would be circulated to police chiefs on this measure.

President Emmanuel Macron will speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Tuesday, a source in the president's office said.

Reporting by Sophie Louet and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Adrian Croft

