#World News
May 23, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 3 months ago

Britain suspends election campaign after suspected attack

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, speaks at a campaign event in Hull, May 22, 2017.Darren Staples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's political parties have agreed to suspend election campaigning until further notice following an explosion in Manchester that killed 19 people at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said in a statement that he had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May and had agreed that all national campaigning for the June 8 election would be suspended.

May said earlier that the incident in the northern English city was being treated as a terrorist attack.

"I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester last night," Corbyn said. "My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

