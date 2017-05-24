FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France extends emergency powers after Manchester attack
#World News
May 24, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 3 months ago

France extends emergency powers after Manchester attack

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) sits with Secretary General of the Elysee Palace Alexis Kohler (L) and Admiral Bernard Rogel as they attend a weekly Defense Council at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 24, 2017.Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Emergency powers introduced in 2015 to counter the threat of terrorist attacks will be extended until Nov. 1, President Emmanuel Macron said after a security meeting on Wednesday.

The decision to extend them, announced in a statement from Macron's office, follows the attack at a music venue in Manchester, northern England, on Monday night in which 22 people were killed.

Emergency rules giving French police wider search and arrest powers were introduced after Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in and around Paris in November 2015 and had been due to expire in mid-July this year.

Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Richard Balmforth

