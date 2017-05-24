FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police find more explosives in searches following Manchester bombing - Independent
May 24, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 3 months ago

Police find more explosives in searches following Manchester bombing - Independent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Police and security services have found more explosives which could have been used in follow-up attacks to Monday's bombing which killed 22 in Manchester, the Independent reported citing security sources.

The publication's Thursday edition said one device had been blown up in a controlled explosion, and that security services were concerned that further bombs could have been created by a network intent on carrying out further attacks.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle

