3 months ago
UK police say carry out controlled explosion in Manchester district
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 3 months ago

UK police say carry out controlled explosion in Manchester district

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Police in the British city of Manchester said they had carried out a controlled explosion in the Fallowfield district to the south of the city center, as part of their investigation into a bomb attack on Monday which claimed 22 lives.

"Police have executed warrants, one in Whalley Range, and one in Fallowfield, where a controlled explosion took place, as part of the investigation into last night's horrific attack at the Manchester arena," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Writing by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle

