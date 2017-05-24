British PM to cut short G7 program after Manchester attack

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to cut short her visit to the G7 meeting in Sicily after the terror threat level was raised in Britain to critical following a suicide bombing in Manchester, a senior government official said.

May was due to stay at the meeting of the world's leading industrialized nations until the end of the program on Saturday, but now plans to leave after the first day.

"Based on the fact that we have a threat level which is currently critical and the ongoing situation here, the PM currently plans a shortened program at the G7 so she is likely to return on Friday evening," the official said.