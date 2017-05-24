FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
British PM to cut short G7 program after Manchester attack
#World News
May 24, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 3 months ago

British PM to cut short G7 program after Manchester attack

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, May 23, 2017.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to cut short her visit to the G7 meeting in Sicily after the terror threat level was raised in Britain to critical following a suicide bombing in Manchester, a senior government official said.

May was due to stay at the meeting of the world's leading industrialized nations until the end of the program on Saturday, but now plans to leave after the first day.

"Based on the fact that we have a threat level which is currently critical and the ongoing situation here, the PM currently plans a shortened program at the G7 so she is likely to return on Friday evening," the official said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson

