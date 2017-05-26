Liam Gallagher will donate Manchester show profits to bombing victims

FILE PHOTO: Liam Gallagher performs with his band Beady Eye during the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will donate the proceeds from an upcoming performance in Manchester, England, to a fund supporting the victims of a suicide bomb attack at a concert this week that left 22 people dead.

All profits from Gallagher's Tuesday show at the O2 Ritz venue in Manchester will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, the singer's website said.

The fund, set up by the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council, has raised 4.1 million pounds ($5.2 million) so far to help those injured or left bereaved by the attack, according to the Red Cross's website.

A 22-year-old British-born man blew himself up on Monday evening in the foyer of the Manchester Arena stadium, where U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande had just finished performing a concert attended by thousands of young teenagers and children.

Gallagher, a Manchester native, tweeted that he was "in total shock and absolutely devastated."

FILE PHOTO: Liam Gallagher performs with his band Beady Eye during the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. Olivia Harris

The tragedy has brought out the strong will and unity of Manchester, a city famous for its pioneering culture.

On Thursday, as a few hundred people gathered in Manchester's St. Ann's Square for a minute of silent tribute to the victims, one woman started singing Oasis' "Don't Look Back in Anger." The surrounding crowds quickly joined her in the tune's chorus.

Gallagher's Manchester show is the first in a four-stop tour that will take him to London, Dublin and Glasgow, ahead of the release of his upcoming solo album "As You Were."

Following Monday's attack, Grande canceled her upcoming London and European shows until June 5.

The bombing also prompted movie studios Warner Bros and Universal Pictures to cancel upcoming London premieres of "Wonder Woman" and "The Mummy."