3 months ago
Ex-Oasis singer Liam Gallagher honors UK bomb victims at emotional Manchester gig
#World News
May 31, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 3 months ago

Ex-Oasis singer Liam Gallagher honors UK bomb victims at emotional Manchester gig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher paid homage to the victims of a suicide bombing in his home town, telling the crowd "Manchester I love you" on a stage lit up by 22 candles, British media reported.

Britain's worst militant attack in 12 years targeted an Ariana Grande pop concert in the northern English city last week.

Gallagher ended his first solo concert on Tuesday with an acapella version of "Live Forever", one of the biggest hits of the 90s group he fronted alongside brother Noel.

Gallagher will donate the proceeds from the performance to a fund supporting the victims and applauded when the crowd chanted "Stand up for the 22."

"In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x" he tweeted after the attack.

Grande will return to Manchester on Sunday to headline a star-studded concert, including Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, to benefit victims.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Paul Sandle

