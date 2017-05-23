FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Britain's Hammond cuts short Brussels trip after Manchester attack
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 3 months ago

Britain's Hammond cuts short Brussels trip after Manchester attack

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives at Prime Minister Theresa May's election manifesto launch in Halifax, May 18, 2017.Phil Noble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said he would return to London from Brussels earlier than planned after an attack in Manchester killed 22 people and injured 59 late on Monday.

Hammond said he would return to London straight after a meeting of European finance ministers on Tuesday morning.

The British government's emergency security committee was due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the attack at a concert staged by U.S. singer Ariana Grande. Police said the device was detonated by a male suicide bomber.

Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.