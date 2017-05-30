FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
50 still in hospital, 17 in critical care after Manchester attack
May 30, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 3 months ago

50 still in hospital, 17 in critical care after Manchester attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Fifty patients are still being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in last week's Manchester attack, including 17 who are in critical care, the health authority for England said on Tuesday.

The suicide bombing at a pop concert venue killed 22 children and adults, and a total of 116 people received hospital treatment in the days immediately after the attack.

The health authority, NHS England, said being in critical care was not the same as being critically ill. It provided no further explanation, but doctors and hospital officials said last week that some patients had suffered life-changing injuries to major organs and to limbs.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alistair Smout

