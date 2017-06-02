FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK police locate potentially significant car in Manchester bomb investigation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 2, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 3 months ago

UK police locate potentially significant car in Manchester bomb investigation

A car is searched by police after a bomb disposal unit arrives at Rusholme Place in Manchester, Britain, June 2, 2017.Andrew Yates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police investigating last week's Manchester suicide bombing said on Friday they had evacuated an area in the city center after identifying a car which could be "significant" to their inquiry.

Police are investigating the movements of Salman Abedi before he killed 22 people at a concert by U.S singer Ariana Grande on May 22, in the deadliest militant attack in Britain for 12 years.

They said on Friday they had located a white Nissan Micra in the center of Manchester. They have put a cordon around the area, evacuated nearby buildings and asked people to stay away.

"We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past months," Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said in a statement.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by David Milliken

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.