FILE PHOTO: People attend a vigil for the victims of last week's attack at a pop concert at Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON British police said on Saturday that they had made a further arrest in connection with last month's suicide bombing on a concert in Manchester which killed 22 people.

The arrest, which was made in Manchester, took to 11 the number of people being held in custody over the attack, all of them men, the police said.

A further six people who were arrested since the attack on May 22 have been released without charge.

