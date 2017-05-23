FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK terrorism reinsurance fund says to respond fast to Manchester attack
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 23, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 3 months ago

UK terrorism reinsurance fund says to respond fast to Manchester attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Forensic police search the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017.Andrew Yates

(Reuters) - Britain's terrorism reinsurance fund Pool Re will work with its members to resolve any claim arising from the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, chief executive Julian Enoizi said on Tuesday.

At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 were wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by last night’s horrific attack in Manchester. Pool Re will work with its members in resolving any claim arising from the attack as quickly as possible," Enoizi said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Pool Re, set up in 1993, acts as a backstop to insurers paying out claims on property damage and business interruption.

It is financed by the insurance industry with government backing, and pay outs depend on the British government deeming an attack to be terror-related.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn

