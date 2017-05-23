U.S. hasn't verified Islamic State link to Manchester attack: Coats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not confirmed an Islamic State link to a suicide bombing that killed at least 22 people at a concert hall in the British city of Manchester, despite the militant group's claim of responsibility, the top U.S. intelligence official said on Tuesday.

"I might mention that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack in Manchester although they claim responsibility for virtually every attack. We have not verified yet the connection," Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, told a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, using an acronym for Islamic State.