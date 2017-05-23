FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. hasn't verified Islamic State link to Manchester attack: Coats

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not confirmed an Islamic State link to a suicide bombing that killed at least 22 people at a concert hall in the British city of Manchester, despite the militant group's claim of responsibility, the top U.S. intelligence official said on Tuesday.

"I might mention that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack in Manchester although they claim responsibility for virtually every attack. We have not verified yet the connection," Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, told a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, using an acronym for Islamic State.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

