3 months ago
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 3 months ago

London police to review security for events after Manchester attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London's police force said on Tuesday it would review security arrangements for all public events in the British capital and deploy extra armed police at sporting events after Monday's suicide bomb attack on a pop concert in Manchester.

"Specialist officers from our event planning teams and protective security experts are now reviewing in detail all the plans for upcoming events in the capital," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"This includes smaller events which may not have had a police presence seeing a greater focus (and) an increase of armed and unarmed officers on highly visible reassurance patrols around key locations," the police added.

Extra armed police would be deployed at this weekend's football at Wembley and rugby at Twickenham, police said.

Writing by David Milliken, editing by Elizabeth Piper

