3 months ago
More police on London's streets after Manchester attack - mayor
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 3 months ago

More police on London's streets after Manchester attack - mayor

Armed police officers stand near the Manchester Arena.Andrew Yates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said there will be more police on the streets of the British capital after a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people and wounded 59 at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester.

"I am in constant contact with the Metropolitan Police, who are reviewing security arrangements in London," Khan said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Londoners will see more police on our streets today."

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

