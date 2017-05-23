More police on London's streets after Manchester attack - mayor

LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said there will be more police on the streets of the British capital after a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people and wounded 59 at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester.

"I am in constant contact with the Metropolitan Police, who are reviewing security arrangements in London," Khan said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Londoners will see more police on our streets today."