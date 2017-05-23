UK's May says police believe they know identity of Manchester attacker

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday police and security services knew the identity of a suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, many of them children, at a concert in Manchester.

May, speaking outside her 10 Downing Street official residence, said the authorities were not ready to announce the identity of the attacker. She also said the attacker had carried out the attack alone but it was not yet clear if others had helped in the preparation.