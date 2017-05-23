FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's May says police believe they know identity of Manchester attacker
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 3 months ago

UK's May says police believe they know identity of Manchester attacker

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street in London, May 23, 2017.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday police and security services knew the identity of a suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, many of them children, at a concert in Manchester.

May, speaking outside her 10 Downing Street official residence, said the authorities were not ready to announce the identity of the attacker. She also said the attacker had carried out the attack alone but it was not yet clear if others had helped in the preparation.

Reporting by David Milliken and Elizabeth Piper; Writing by William Schomberg

