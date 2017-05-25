FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May to raise intelligence leaks with Trump: UK government source
#World News
May 25, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 3 months ago

UK PM May to raise intelligence leaks with Trump: UK government source

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May writes a message for the book of condolences for the victims of the attack on Manchester Arena, at Manchester Town Hall in Manchester May 23, 2017.Ben Birchall/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns with President Donald Trump on Thursday about U.S. leaks of intelligence on the suicide bombing in Manchester, a British government source said.

British ministers and security chiefs have been dismayed by leaks in the U.S. media which police fear could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large.

The BBC reported that British police had stopped sharing information about the Manchester bombing with the United States, due to anger over the detailed disclosures. The source said that was an operational matter for police.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

