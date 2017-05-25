UK PM May to raise intelligence leaks with Trump: UK government source

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns with President Donald Trump on Thursday about U.S. leaks of intelligence on the suicide bombing in Manchester, a British government source said.

British ministers and security chiefs have been dismayed by leaks in the U.S. media which police fear could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large.

The BBC reported that British police had stopped sharing information about the Manchester bombing with the United States, due to anger over the detailed disclosures. The source said that was an operational matter for police.