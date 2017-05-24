FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 24, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 3 months ago

British police say investigating 'a network' in Manchester attack probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British police are investigating a network in their probe into the Manchester suicide bombing that killed 22 people on Monday, the head of Greater Manchester Police said.

"I think it's very clear that this is a network that we are investigating," Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters.

"And as I've said, it continues at a pace. There's extensive investigations going on and activity taking place across Greater Manchester as we speak."

Writing by Estelle Shirbon and David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

