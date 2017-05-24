FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Muslim man, Jewish woman pray together at tribute to Manchester attack victims
#World News
May 24, 2017

Muslim man, Jewish woman pray together at tribute to Manchester attack victims

A Muslim man named Sadiq Patel comforts a Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black next to floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester, Britain May 24, 2017.Darren Staples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER (Reuters) - A Muslim man comforted an elderly Jewish women and the pair prayed together at a floral tribute in the center of Manchester in a symbol of the city's unity following a suicide bomb attack which killed at least 22 people.

Sadiq Patel came and comforted Renee Rachel Black, who was visibly upset, and prayed next to her beside a display of flowers in Albert Square, where a vigil was held on Tuesday for victims of Monday night's attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

He then helped her away, linking arms with her and carrying her chair in his other hand.

Tuesday's vigil brought together representatives of Manchester's Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Sikh communities in a show of defiance and unity.

Reporting by Darren Staples; Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans

