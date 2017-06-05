FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police release man held in connection with Manchester attack
#World News
June 5, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 2 months ago

Police release man held in connection with Manchester attack

Armed policemen are seen as music fans leave the One Love Manchester concert in Manchester, Britain, June 4, 2017.Phil Noble

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British police said they released a 23-year old man who was arrested in connection with a suicide bomb attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people and injured dozens at a British concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

The man, arrested on May 23, has been released without charge.

Eighteen people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, police said, of which eight people have been released without charge.

A total of ten men remain in custody for questioning, police added.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

