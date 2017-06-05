Police release man held in connection with Manchester attack

(Reuters) - British police said they released a 23-year old man who was arrested in connection with a suicide bomb attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people and injured dozens at a British concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

The man, arrested on May 23, has been released without charge.

Eighteen people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, police said, of which eight people have been released without charge.

A total of ten men remain in custody for questioning, police added.