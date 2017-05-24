FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manchester bomber seen buying rucksack in city on Friday: Sky
#World News
May 24, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 3 months ago

Manchester bomber seen buying rucksack in city on Friday: Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester bomber Salman Abedi was photographed by security cameras in the city's Arndale shopping center on Friday evening, carrying a rucksack that appeared to be recently purchased, Sky News reported.

Three days before he detonated a bomb that killed 22 people at a Manchester concert venue, police believe Abedi withdrew 250 pounds ($324) from an ATM before he went shopping in the center around 1900 GMT (3.00 p.m. ET) in the evening, the broadcaster said.

Two poor-quality images from closed circuit television show a young man, who Sky said the police believed to be Abedi, dressed in black with a black rucksack with a vivid blue lining. Price tags on the rucksack indicate it had just been purchased, they said.

Photographs from the investigation published by the New York Times earlier on Wednesday show remnants of blue material it said came from a Karrimor-branded backpack carried by Abedi.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James

