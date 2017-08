Mother of Manchester attack victim pays tribute to daughter with a tattoo

BURY, England (Reuters) - The mother of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who was killed in the Manchester suicide attack attended a vigil on Friday bearing a fresh tattoo of her daughter's name on her chest.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Family and classmates attended the vigil for Olivia Campbell who was one of 22 victims in Monday's attack at an Ariana Grande concert, at Tottington high school in Bury, 8 miles (13 km) north of Manchester city center.

Her mother, Charlotte, wept as she looked at a bank of flowers.

Her tattoo read "Olivia" and included a picture of a bee, a symbol of the city of Manchester.