3 months ago
Mother of Manchester attack victim pays tribute to daughter with a tattoo
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 26, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 3 months ago

Mother of Manchester attack victim pays tribute to daughter with a tattoo

Charlotte Campbell (C) looks at flowers outside Tottington high school, in memory of her daughter Olivia Campbell who was killed during the Manchester Arena attack, Bury, Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2017.Andrew Yates

1 Min Read

BURY, England (Reuters) - The mother of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who was killed in the Manchester suicide attack attended a vigil on Friday bearing a fresh tattoo of her daughter's name on her chest.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Family and classmates attended the vigil for Olivia Campbell who was one of 22 victims in Monday's attack at an Ariana Grande concert, at Tottington high school in Bury, 8 miles (13 km) north of Manchester city center.

Her mother, Charlotte, wept as she looked at a bank of flowers.

Her tattoo read "Olivia" and included a picture of a bee, a symbol of the city of Manchester.

Reporting by Andrew Yates; Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

