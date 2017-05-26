Flowers are left outside Tottington high school, in memory of pupil Olivia Campbell who was killed during the Manchester Arena attack, Bury, Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Pupils react outside Tottington high school, after viewing flowers in memory of schoolmate Olivia Campbell who was killed during the Manchester Arena attack, Bury, Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Charlotte Campbell (4th R) looks at flowers outside Tottington high school, in memory of her daughter Olivia Campbell who was killed during the Manchester Arena attack, Bury, Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Charlotte Campbell (C) looks at flowers outside Tottington high school, in memory of her daughter Olivia Campbell who was killed during the Manchester Arena attack, Bury, Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

BURY, England The mother of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who was killed in the Manchester suicide attack attended a vigil on Friday bearing a fresh tattoo of her daughter's name on her chest.

Family and classmates attended the vigil for Olivia Campbell who was one of 22 victims in Monday's attack at an Ariana Grande concert, at Tottington high school in Bury, 8 miles (13 km) north of Manchester city center.

Her mother, Charlotte, wept as she looked at a bank of flowers.

Her tattoo read "Olivia" and included a picture of a bee, a symbol of the city of Manchester.

(Reporting by Andrew Yates; Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)