3 months ago
Suspected Manchester bomber identified as Salman Abedi: U.S. officials
May 23, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 3 months ago

Suspected Manchester bomber identified as Salman Abedi: U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The suspected suicide bomber behind Monday's attack on a concert venue in Manchester has been identified as Salman Abedi, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

Two of the officials who have been in contact with British authorities said the suspect has been identified as Salman Abedi or Salman Ramadan Abedi and was believed to have travelled to Manchester from London by train.

A third U.S. government source said the bomber had been identified as Salman Abedi.

Reporting by John Walcott and Mark Hosenball; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

