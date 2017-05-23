FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 10 believed dead after Manchester blast: BBC
May 23, 2017 / 12:04 AM / 5 months ago

At least 10 believed dead after Manchester blast: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People sit by the side of the road next to a police cordon outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON (Reuters) - At least 10 people are believed to have died after a reported blast at a concert venue in the northern English city of Manchester, which police are treating as a possible terrorist incident, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

“Senior national counter-terrorism officers are assembling in London. Early estimates put fatalities at Manchester Arena in double figures,” a BBC reporter said on Twitter.

The BBC and Sky News reported shortly before that local police were treating the blast as a possible terrorist incident.

Writing by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

