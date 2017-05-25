FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says terror threat level will remain at critical
May 25, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 3 months ago

UK PM May says terror threat level will remain at critical

Armed soldiers and a police officer walk past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2017.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday the terror threat level will remain at critical, following a suicide bombing at a concert hall in Manchester on Monday.

The threat level was raised to critical, its highest level, on Tuesday, for the first time in 10 years.

"The threat level, as assessed by the independent joint terrorism analysis center, will remain at critical and the public should remain vigilant," May said following a meeting of the government's emergency response committee.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William Schomberg

