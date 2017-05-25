FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson to visit Britain on Friday: UK
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 25, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson to visit Britain on Friday: UK

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks to the employees at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2017.Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make his first official visit to Britain on Friday in an expression of solidarity following a suicide bombing in Manchester earlier this week, the British government said.

During his visit Tillerson will meet British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London.

"Secretary Tillerson and the Foreign Secretary will write messages of condolence for the victims of the attack and hold talks on a range of foreign policy issues," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William Schomberg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.