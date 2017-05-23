British police say 19 dead, 50 injured in Manchester 'terrorist incident'

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said that at least 19 people were killed and 50 others injured in a blast at a music venue in the northern English city of Manchester, and said that they were treating it as a "terrorist incident".

"So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet.

The incident happened at the end of a gig by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.