3 months ago
British police say 19 dead, 50 injured in Manchester 'terrorist incident'
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 12:32 AM / 3 months ago

British police say 19 dead, 50 injured in Manchester 'terrorist incident'

Armed police officers stand next to a police cordon outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017.Andrew Yates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said that at least 19 people were killed and 50 others injured in a blast at a music venue in the northern English city of Manchester, and said that they were treating it as a "terrorist incident".

"So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet.

The incident happened at the end of a gig by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Sandra Maler

