FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Trump and UK PM May agree Manchester attack was 'wanton and depraved'
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 3 months ago

Trump and UK PM May agree Manchester attack was 'wanton and depraved'

U.S. President Donald Trump, near an Israeli flag at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017.Ronen Zvulun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - United States President Donald Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May that Americans stood with the United Kingdom after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in the northern English town of Manchester.

The two leaders agreed during a telephone call that the attack was "particularly wanton and depraved", the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The President reassured the Prime Minister that Americans stand with the people of the United Kingdom and that our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism," the White House said.

The suicide bomber struck late on Monday evening as people began leaving a concert given by Ariana Grande, a U.S. singer who attracts a large number of young fans.

Trump called May from Jerusalem, where he was meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by David Milliken

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.