No indication of threat to U.S. music venues after Manchester blast: U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was closely monitoring the situation in Manchester, England, after an explosion killed at least 19 people and injured 50 at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

The department said in a statement it had "no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving music venues in the United States."

"However, the public may experience increased security in and around public places and events as officials take additional precautions," the statement said.