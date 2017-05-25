FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police stop sharing information with United States on Manchester attack: source
May 25, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 3 months ago

British police stop sharing information with United States on Manchester attack: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British police have temporarily stopped sharing information with the United States on the suicide bombing in Manchester, a counter-terrorism source told Reuters.

The halt in sharing police information with the United States will remain in place until Britain gets assurances that no further leaks will occur, the source said.

"This is until such time as we have assurances that no further unauthorized disclosures will occur," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

