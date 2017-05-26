FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Thousands in Britain honor two mothers killed in Manchester attack
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 3 months ago

Thousands in Britain honor two mothers killed in Manchester attack

Three-year-old Ruby Tindall holds a rose as she takes part in a vigil for the victims of an attack on concert goers at Manchester Arena, in Royton, near Manchester, Britain May 26, 2017.Phil Noble

1 Min Read

ROYTON, England (Reuters) - Several thousand people turned out on Friday to mourn two mothers from the same town who were killed by a suicide bomber while waiting to collect their teenage daughters from a Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city of Manchester.

Alison Howe, 45, and Lisa Lees, 47, from Royton near Manchester, were among the 22 people killed by bomber Salman Abedi as they waited for their daughters in a foyer outside the concert.

A Reuters photographer at the scene said several thousand people were gathering in a park at Royton, some holding pink balloons to honor "Royton's girls".

Reporting by Phil Noble, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by William Schomberg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.