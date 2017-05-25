FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UK police say searching house in Wigan in connection with Manchester attack
#World News
May 25, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 3 months ago

UK police say searching house in Wigan in connection with Manchester attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday they had raided a house in Wigan, northern England, which was now being searched in connection with the suicide bombing in Manchester on Monday.

Police arrested a man in Wigan, a town 17 miles to the west of Manchester city center, on Wednesday.

"Following this arrest a house in Wigan was raided this morning and is currently being searched," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Michael Holden, Editing by Paul Sandle

