3 months ago
Merkel vows to fight terrorism with Britain after Manchester attack
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 7:48 AM / 3 months ago

Merkel vows to fight terrorism with Britain after Manchester attack

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko adress the media after a meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, May 20, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed shock and sorrow on Tuesday at a suicide attack at a concert in the British city of Manchester which killed at least 22 people, and promised to fight people who commit such inconceivable deeds.

"This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to continue to work together with our British friends against those who plan and carry out such inhumane deeds," she said.

"I assure the people of Britain: Germany stands at your side," she added.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

