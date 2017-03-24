British Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood walks past Carriage Gates as he arrives at the Houses of Parliament, following a recent attack in Westminster, London, Britain March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

British Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood walks past floral tributes as he arrives at the Houses of Parliament, following a recent attack in Westminster, London, Britain March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

British foreign affairs minister Tobias Ellwood who tried to resuscitate a police officer stabbed to death in the attack on Britain's parliament has been honored by Queen Elizabeth, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

Ellwood and security minister Ben Wallace, who helped coordinate the government's response to Wednesday's attack, were appointed to the Privy Council, which has advised the monarch since the Norman era and is comprised of senior politicians, judges and bishops.

Ellwood, a former captain in the British army, received widespread public attention when he was pictured with blood on his face and hands after joining unsuccessful attempts to revive PC Keith Palmer, one of four people killed by Khalid Masood who plowed a vehicle into pedestrians on a bridge and than ran through the gates of parliament armed with a knife. The attacker was shot dead by armed police officers.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, although it was unclear what links, if any, Masood had with the militant group.

The attack was the deadliest in Britain since 2005, when 52 people were killed by Islamist suicide bombers on London's public transport system.

(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janet Lawrence)