2 months ago
UKIP says won't suspend election campaigning after London attack
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
June 4, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 2 months ago

UKIP says won't suspend election campaigning after London attack

FILE PHOTO: Paul Nuttall, the leader of Britain's United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) attends a policy launch in London, May 8, 2017.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the UK Independence Party Paul Nuttall said on Sunday he would not be suspending election campaigning in the wake of the London Bridge attacks, four days before a national election.

Other parties have suspended campaigning after seven people were killed by militants who drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed revelers in the nearby Borough Market area on Saturday.

"Disrupting our democracy is what the extremists want," said Nuttall, whose party is best-known for its anti-EU stance, on his Twitter account.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Estelle Shirbon

