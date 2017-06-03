FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Too early to say if London incidents are militant attack: source
#World News
June 3, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 2 months ago

Too early to say if London incidents are militant attack: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - It is too early to say whether the incidents in London are militant attacks, European security officials told Reuters.

"It's too soon to say" if London Bridge incident is an attack by militants, one official said.

Another security official said British police were leading on the incident.

British police said more than one person had been killed at London Bridge in first of multiple incidents in central London on Saturday night.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle

