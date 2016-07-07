Police investigating suspect package at British parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - A suspect package triggered a security alert at the British parliament on Thursday but there were no reports of illness or injury, police said.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said a suspect package had been received in parliament at around 12.30 p.m. local time and was being examined.

A reporter for the Times said on Twitter that a letter to a member of the upper house of parliament, the House of Lords, was being analyzed by police after white powder was found in the envelope.

A spokesman for the House of Lords said a potential security incident was being investigated but could not give any more details.

Entrances to parliament appeared to be open as normal and there was no visibly increased police presence.