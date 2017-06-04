London police unsure if attackers still on the run: Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - London police are unsure if all the militants involved in a deadly attack on the London Bridge area late on Saturday have been accounted for, Sky News reported on Sunday.

"They have not been able to confirm to us that at this stage all of the terrorists have been accounted for. So we have to go on the original advice that they put out some time ago to the public, which was 'run, hide, tell'," a Sky reporter said.

A police spokesman declined to comment to Reuters about the report.