2 months ago
London attack death toll rises to seven, incident under control: police chief
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
June 4, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 2 months ago

London attack death toll rises to seven, incident under control: police chief

Armed police officers walk near London Bridge Station after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain, June 4, 2017.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Seven people are confirmed to have died in an attack by three assailants who drove a van at pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the nearby Borough Market area, London's Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick said on Sunday.

“It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the public have died. In addition, as you know, we believe, three suspects are dead,” she said in a televised statement.

Dick said police believed the incident was under control, but officers needed to conduct a thorough search of the area to ensure everyone was accounted for and no further suspects were at large.

"Our priority now is to work with our colleagues in the national counter-terrorism police network and also with the intelligence agencies and other security services to establish more details about these individuals who carried out the attack and the background to it," she said.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and William Schomberg, editing by William James

