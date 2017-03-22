LONDON The number or people who died in an attack close to Britain's parliament on Wednesday has risen to five after the death of a third member of the public, police said.

Previously, the death toll had stood as four, including the attacker and a police officer.

Britain's top counter-terrorism police officer Mark Rowley told reporters that police believed the attacker was inspired by Islamist-related terrorism. Rowley said police believed they knew the identity of the attacker but he declined to provide details.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Michael Holden; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)