Police escort four women from building in east London: Reuters photographer

LONDON (Reuters) - Four women were removed by police from a block of flats in Barking, east London, on Sunday, a Reuters photographer on the scene said, as police announced a total of 12 people from the area had been arrested in connection with Saturday's attack.

The four women, whose faces were covered as they left the building, were escorted by officers into the back of two waiting police vans and then driven away, the photographer said.

Seven people died in the attack in central London on Saturday night and 48 were injured.