Russia dismisses British allegations about spy threat

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed as untrue allegations by the head of Britain's MI5 intelligence agency that Russia is mounting cyber-attacks and other aggressive measures which pose a growing threat to Britain.

"Those words do not correspond to reality," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked about the comments, made by MI5 chief Andrew Parker.

"Until someone produces proof, we will consider those statements unfounded and groundless."