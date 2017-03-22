FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 5 months ago

Scottish parliament increases security, says no indication of threat to Scotland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scotland's devolved parliament will increase security measures with immediate effect following Wednesday's attack on Britain's parliament at Westminster in London.

"While there is no intelligence to suggest there is a specific threat to Scotland, Edinburgh or Holyrood (the devolved parliament), we have increased security with immediate effect at the Scottish Parliament as a precaution," parliament's chief executive office said in a statement.

"We are aware of a developing situation at Westminster this afternoon and are monitoring matters very closely," it added.

A debate on authorizing a new referendum on Scottish independence was suspended earlier after Wednesday's attack, in which a policeman was stabbed, an assailant shot and several people injured. Police say they are treating it as a terrorist incident.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison

