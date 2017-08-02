Man suspected of preparing militant act arrested at UK airport

LONDON (Reuters) - A man has been arrested at Southend airport in eastern England on suspicion of being involved in terrorism, police said on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old man, who was stopped at the airport in Southend, 36 miles (57 km) east of London, was arrested on suspicion of preparing acts to commit terrorism, London's Metropolitan police said.

He remained in police custody in south London. Police said they had carried out a search at an address in the county of Essex where Southend is situated.

The current terrorist threat level in Britain, which has seen attacks by Islamist militants in London and other cities, is considered severe, meaning that an attack is highly likely.