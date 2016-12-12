Man stabs passenger in London then shouts 'I want to kill a Muslim': Daily Mirror

LONDON (Reuters) - A man stabbed a passenger on a train at a south London station and then chased people shouting: "I want to kill a Muslim", the Daily Mirror reported on Monday, in an incident police said was not "terrorism-related."

Shoppers and other travelers ran away as the man roamed the streets for up to 15 minutes, the newspaper reported.

"A man has been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted at Forest Hill station this afternoon," British Transport Police said in a statement on their website.

"We are investigating the circumstances of the Forest Hill incident, but at this time we are not treating it as terrorism-related."