FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Man stabs passenger in London then shouts 'I want to kill a Muslim': Daily Mirror
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 12, 2016 / 3:28 PM / 8 months ago

Man stabs passenger in London then shouts 'I want to kill a Muslim': Daily Mirror

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A man stabbed a passenger on a train at a south London station and then chased people shouting: "I want to kill a Muslim", the Daily Mirror reported on Monday, in an incident police said was not "terrorism-related."

Shoppers and other travelers ran away as the man roamed the streets for up to 15 minutes, the newspaper reported.

"A man has been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted at Forest Hill station this afternoon," British Transport Police said in a statement on their website.

"We are investigating the circumstances of the Forest Hill incident, but at this time we are not treating it as terrorism-related."

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.