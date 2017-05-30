FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK train line reopens after report of incident: rail operator
May 30, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 3 months ago

UK train line reopens after report of incident: rail operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British train line which had briefly closed as emergency services investigated a reported incident in High Wycombe, 30 miles west of London, has reopened, the local rail operator said on Tuesday.

"Following the emergency services dealing with an incident both lines have reopened through High Wycombe but some trains may still be delayed," Chiltern Railways said in a tweet.

Thames Valley Police said that the station in High Wycombe had reopened after there had been reports of a "suspicious incident", saying that no offences had been committed.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Andy Bruce

