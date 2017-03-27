FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UK to conduct major counter-terrorism exercise in October: PM May
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 27, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 5 months ago

UK to conduct major counter-terrorism exercise in October: PM May

Britain's Prime Minister Prime Minister Theresa May talks with officers from Police Scotland at Govan Police Station, in Glasgow, Scotland March 27, 2017.Mark Runnacles/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will conduct a major counter-terrorism training exercise in October across parts of Scotland and northern England, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, days after a lone attacker killed four people in London.

"The UK government considers national security across the whole of the UK as a top priority," May said in a statement.

"Training operations such as this one play a significant part in making sure police forces and other response agencies are able to fully draw on the latest intelligence and resources from the UK's security forces to protect against terrorism anywhere on our soil."

Such exercises take place regularly, the emailed statement from May's office said.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.