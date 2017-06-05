Trump calls London attacks 'evil slaughter,' says bloodshed must end

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday called the London attacks an "evil slaughter" and said the United States would do everything it could in its power to assist the United Kingdom to bring those responsible to justice.

"This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end," Trump said in brief remarks after a gala event at Ford's Theater in Washington.

On Saturday night, attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revelers in nearby bars. Police shot dead the three male assailants in the Borough Market area near London Bridge within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call.