FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Trump calls London attacks 'evil slaughter,' says bloodshed must end
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 5, 2017 / 12:57 AM / 2 months ago

Trump calls London attacks 'evil slaughter,' says bloodshed must end

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. March 20, 2017.Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday called the London attacks an "evil slaughter" and said the United States would do everything it could in its power to assist the United Kingdom to bring those responsible to justice.

"This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end," Trump said in brief remarks after a gala event at Ford's Theater in Washington.

On Saturday night, attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revelers in nearby bars. Police shot dead the three male assailants in the Borough Market area near London Bridge within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.